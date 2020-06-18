Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.18.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the wake of his state's recent election debacle, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) is reportedly eyeing some improvements, including additional voting locations. The Georgia Republicans is not, however, planning to send absentee ballot requests to the state's registered voters.

* Donald Trump's re-election campaign is reportedly planning to turn Saturday's event in Tulsa into a made-for-commercials event, including musical acts, high-profile surrogates, and "multiple film crews."

* Joe Biden's campaign is launching its first general-election ad buy this week, with ads that will reportedly air in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina. The inclusion of Florida -- an expensive state to campaign in -- is notable, in part because there was speculation that Democrats wouldn't make much of an effort in the Sunshine State this year.

* On a related note, the minute-long ad from Team Biden debuted earlier today on MSNBC.

* In an interview yesterday, the president said Biden is "at some point" going to "have to come out for air" from his home. Trump may not have realized that the former vice president campaigned in Pennsylvania yesterday.

* Nate Silver this morning unveiled FiveThirtyEight's polling round-up on the presidential race. As things stand, Biden appears to be leading the incumbent nationally by about 9 percentage points.

* For his part, Trump argued in an interview yesterday, "[P]olls are fake, just like the reporters and the news are fake."

* Though there was some question about this last week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made clear yesterday that he does, in fact, support the re-election of his fellow New York Democrat, Rep. Eliot Engel. The incumbent congressman is facing a difficult primary challenge from middle-school principal Jamaal Bowman.

* And the Associated Press reported yesterday that Trump's re-election team "quickly produced a slick ad" in the immediate aftermath of the Lafayette Square photo-op gone awry. The article added, "The ad doesn't run anymore."