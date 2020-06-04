Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.4.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest Monmouth poll found Democrats leading Republicans on the generic congressional ballot by nine points, 52% to 43%, which suggests Republican hopes of retaking the House majority are unlikely to come to fruition, at least this year.

* With Donald Trump having decided to move at least part of the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina, Axios reports that RNC officials are reportedly planning to visit Jacksonville, Phoenix, Dallas, Nashville, and Atlanta over the next 10 days. New Orleans and Savannah are also in the mix. (Memphis, which was reportedly a leading alternate site as of yesterday, wasn't mentioned in the Axios piece.)

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* The New York Times reports today that the Trump campaign is finding it necessary to invest heavily in Ohio, which Republicans didn't expect to be competitive in 2020.

* On a related note, the latest Fox News poll, released yesterday, found Biden narrowly leading Trump in Ohio, 45% to 43%.

* Fox News also found Biden leading Trump in Wisconsin, 49% to 40%, and ahead in Arizona, 46% to 42%.

* Speaking of Arizona, Fox's poll showed Mark Kelly (D) ahead of appointed incumbent Sen. Martha McSally (R), 50% to 37%, in the state's closely watched U.S. Senate race.

* There have been a handful of polls showing a surprisingly competitive presidential race in Texas, and now we have another: Quinnipiac found Trump leading Biden in the Lone Star State, but only by one point: 44% to 43%.

* In North Carolina, the latest survey from Public Policy Polling found Biden ahead of Trump in the battleground state, 49% to 45%.

* The same PPP poll found Cal Cunningham (D) narrowly leading incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R), 43% to 41%, in North Carolina's closely watched U.S. Senate race.

* As Attorney General Bill Barr participates in the White House's political offensive against voting by mail, we learned yesterday that he, like so many members of Team Trump, has also taken advantage of voting by mail.