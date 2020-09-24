Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 9.24.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest national Quinnipiac poll shows Joe Biden leading Donald Trump, 52% to 42%, among likely voters. Earlier this month, Quinnipiac found the former vice president ahead by an identical margin.

* Marquette Law School also released a national poll yesterday, which also found Biden with a 10-point lead among likely voters, 50% to 40%.

* In Pennsylvania, one of this year's most important 2020 battlegrounds, a new Franklin & Marshall poll shows Biden leading Trump in the Keystone State, 48% to 42%, among likely voters.

* In Iowa, a new Monmouth poll shows Trump gaining strength in the Hawkeye State, leading Biden by six points, 50% to 44%. In Iowa's closely watched U.S. Senate race, the same poll found incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst (R) and Theresa Greenfield (D) tied at 47% each. A New York Times/Siena poll, however, found Biden ahead in Iowa, 45% to 42%, and Greenfield narrowly leading Ernst, 42% to 40%.

* In Texas, the New York Times/Siena poll found Trump leading Biden in the Lone Star State, 46% to 43%, while in Texas' U.S. Senate race, the same survey found incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R) leading M.J. Hegar (D), 43% to 37%.

* Speaking of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott (D) is now facing a lawsuit from members of his own party: the governor extended early voting by a week, and state GOP officials hope to limit Texans' ability to cast ballots.

* In Georgia, the New York Times/Siena poll found Trump and Biden tied at 45% each, while in one of the state's two U.S. Senate race, the same survey found incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R) leading Jon Ossoff (D) by three points, 41% to 38%.

* As for Georgia's other U.S. Senate race, the New York Times/Siena poll found Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) leading the pack with 23%, followed by Rep. Doug Collins (R) at 19%. With Matt Lieberman (D) remaining in the race, Raphael Warnock (D) -- who also garnered 19% in the poll -- is still struggling to reach the top two, increasing the likelihood that that there will be a runoff featuring two far-right Republicans and no Democratic candidate.

* In related news, Stacey Abrams this morning publicly urged Matt Lieberman to end his Senate candidacy.

* And in Florida, where Republican officials are demanding ex-felons pay fees and fines before getting the right to vote, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is helping raise millions to help these Floridians pay off their debts. Yesterday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) responded to this by calling for an investigation into Bloomberg. (Evidently, state GOP officials want the money, but only if it comes from people who don't have the money.)