Thursday's Mini-Report, 10.1.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* DHS: "Federal law enforcement officials were directed to make public comments sympathetic to Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with fatally shooting two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to internal Department of Homeland Security talking points obtained by NBC News."

* In Milwaukee: "'I wish they could see how bad things are getting': As Wisconsin hospitals fill up with COVID patients, front-line workers sound the alarm."

* It's happening again: "The Russian group accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. election has posed as an independent news outlet to target right-wing social media users ahead of this year's vote, two people familiar with an FBI probe into the activity told Reuters."

* Barr's latest loss: "A national commission on law enforcement launched earlier this year by President Trump and Attorney General William P. Barr has violated federal law by failing to have a diverse membership and failing to provide public access to its meetings, a federal judge ruled Thursday. The judge ordered the commission to stop work, though it has already sent its draft report and recommendations on improving American policing to Barr for release next month, and prohibited Barr from releasing a final report."

* He lies about important things: "Early in Tuesday night's presidential debate, President Trump claimed he had drastically lowered the price of insulin, a lifesaving drug taken in some form by more than 7 million Americans with diabetes.... That came as a shock to the Americans who shell out hundreds of dollars a month on insulin, a number of whom posted triple-digit pharmacy bills to social media immediately after the president's assertion."

* When they hide information, pay attention: "A top official at the Interior Department has delayed the release of a study that shows how oil and gas drilling in Alaska could encroach upon the territory of polar bears -- which are already struggling for survival as a warming planet melts their habitat -- according to documents obtained by The Washington Post."

* When Wells Fargo is in the news, it's nearly always for the wrong reasons: "Some 1,600 Wells Fargo customers say the bank paused their mortgage payments without their consent, far more than previously known, according to correspondence the bank sent to two U.S. senators in August and September."

* When Michael Pack is in the news, it's nearly always for the wrong reasons: "Six senior officials at the U.S. Agency for Global Media have filed a whistleblower complaint with the State Department's inspector general and the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, alleging that they were retaliated against for raising concerns about the new political leadership installed earlier this year by President Donald Trump."

* Note, the vote should've been unanimous, but wasn't: "The House adopted a resolution on Tuesday to affirm the chamber's support for a peaceful transfer of power after President Trump last week declined to commit to it if he loses reelection. Lawmakers adopted the measure in a bipartisan 397-5 vote, with all of the votes in opposition coming from Republicans."

See you tomorrow.