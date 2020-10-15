Thursday's Mini-Report, 10.15.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* An illegitimate process: "Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Thursday formally scheduled an Oct. 22 vote on Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to serve as a Supreme Court justice, despite objections by Democrats."

* Pandemic: "According to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, very few children who've gotten sick with the coronavirus have died. Of the 391,814 cases of COVID-19 — as well as the rare infection linked to it, pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome — that the CDC recorded between February 12 and July 31 of this year, only 121 (about 0.03%) were deadly. But among those 121 young decedents, few were white."

* McGahn case: "The full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday said it will once again take up the House of Representatives' bid to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to appear before Congress. But arguments won't be held until late February and the issue is whether the House has authority under the Constitution or federal law to ask courts to enforce a subpoena against an executive branch official."

* USPS: "The U.S. Postal Service agreed Wednesday to reverse changes that slowed mail service nationwide, settling a lawsuit filed by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock during a pandemic that is expected to force many more people to vote by mail."

* The latest tech giant to take action: "YouTube said Thursday that it would no longer allow content that targets individuals and groups with conspiracy theories, specifically QAnon and its antecedent, 'pizzagate.'"

* What a shame: "C-SPAN on Thursday announced it suspended host Steve Scully after he admitted to falsely claiming his Twitter account was hacked last week. Scully appeared to seek advice on Twitter last Thursday from a prominent critic of President Donald Trump, and then denied it."

* Yep: "The New York Post's Hunter Biden smear story doesn't make any sense."

See you tomorrow.