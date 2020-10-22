Thursday's Mini-Report, 10.22.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* More on this tomorrow: "While senior Trump administration officials said this week that Iran has been actively interfering in the presidential election, many intelligence officials said they remained far more concerned about Russia, which in recent days has hacked into state and local computer networks in breaches that could allow Moscow broader access to American voting infrastructure."

* Economic aid talks: "Senate Republicans are growing increasingly frustrated with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he makes what they see as unacceptable compromises in his quest for a stimulus deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, multiple people familiar with the talks said Thursday."

* A big settlement: "Purdue Pharma, the drugmaker blamed for helping to unleash America's staggering opioid crisis, agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges as part of an $8 billion settlement over its marketing of OxyContin, the Department of Justice revealed Wednesday."

* The Paxton controversy in Texas: "Lacey Mase, one of the top aides who accused Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of crimes including bribery and abuse of office, has been fired, she told The Texas Tribune on Tuesday evening. 'It was not voluntary,' she said, but declined to comment further."

* OSHA and meatpacking safeguards: "Critics say the agency has applied scant oversight and negligible penalties despite virus outbreaks at many plants in the spring."

* I'd sure to like to hear this from his boss: "National security adviser Robert O'Brien said Wednesday that 'of course' President Donald Trump will accept the results of a presidential election which is now less than two weeks away, even though Trump has signaled otherwise in recent months."

* Some new research for the White House to ignore: "Cities that have adopted 'sanctuary' policies did not record an increase in crime as a result of their decision to limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, according to a new Stanford University report. The findings appear to rebut the Trump administration's rhetoric about the policies' dire effects on public safety."

* An op-ed from Chris Christie, who's now out of the hospital: "When you get this disease, it hits you how easy it is to prevent. We are asked to wear cloth over our mouth and nose, wash our hands and avoid crowds. These minor inconveniences can save your life, your neighbors and the economy. Seldom has so little been asked for so much benefit. Yet the message will be broadly heeded only if it is consistently and honestly delivered by the media, religious leaders, sports figures and public servants. Those in positions of authority have a duty to get the message out.'

See you tomorrow.