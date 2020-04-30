Thursday's Mini-Report, 4.30.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A scary scene: "Hundreds of Michigan residents protested outside the state Capitol building in Lansing on Thursday, with some pushing inside while the Legislature was debating an extension of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic."

* Speaking of scary: "Senior U.S. officials are beginning to explore proposals for punishing or demanding financial compensation from China for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to four senior administration officials with knowledge of internal planning. The move could splinter already strained relations between the two superpowers at a perilous moment for the global economy."

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* I think she's right: "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday state and local governments are seeking up to $1 trillion for coronavirus costs, a stunning benchmark for the next aid package that's certain to run into opposition from Senate Republicans."

* Better: "Days after he was criticized for not wearing a mask during a tour of a hospital's coronavirus testing facility, Vice President Mike Pence sported one Thursday while touring a General Motors plant in Indiana that is now making ventilators."

* Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) announced yesterday that "all county residents can now get free coronavirus testing at city-run sites. Until now, only residents with symptoms as well as essential workers and those in institutional settings like nursing homes could be tested."

* The president makes things complicated for online giants: "At a White House briefing last week, Mr. Trump suggested that disinfectants and ultraviolet light were possible treatments for the virus.... Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have declined to remove Mr. Trump's statements posted online in video clips and transcriptions of the briefing, saying he did not specifically direct people to pursue the unproven treatments."

* I think we know how this will go: "Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to cancel his plan to bring the Senate back to Washington, D.C., on Monday, saying the House did the 'right thing' by deciding not to return next week."

* Hydroxychloroquine and the VA: "Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie on Wednesday defended the use of an unproven drug on veterans for the coronavirus, insisting they were never used as 'test subjects' but given the treatment only when medically appropriate."

* The latest White House departure: "Joe Grogan, the top domestic policy adviser to President Donald Trump, who has played a key role in health policy and the coronavirus response, is set to leave the White House next month, he confirmed to POLITICO."

See you tomorrow.