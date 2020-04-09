Thursday's Mini-Report, 4.9.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The Federal Reserve "said it could pump $2.3 trillion into the economy through new and expanded programs it announced on Thursday, ramping up its already extensive efforts to help companies and state and local governments suffering financially amid the coronavirus."

* Testing: "Some local officials are disappointed the federal government will end funding for coronavirus testing sites this Friday. In a few places those sites will close as a result. This as criticism continues that not enough testing is available."

* Progress in London: "British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of the intensive care unit where he was being treated for the coronavirus, a spokesperson said Thursday."

* Mark Warner is right: "President Donald Trump is conducting a 'purge' of the intelligence community, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee says in a letter obtained by NBC News that echoes concerns raised by his House counterpart."

* On a related note: "Sen. Chuck Grassley is working on a bipartisan letter addressed to President Donald Trump demanding an explanation for the firing of Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, according to aides in both parties."

* Navy Adm. Mike Gilday told some reporters today that the investigation of the USS Roosevelt matter "is now complete and he has started to go through the report. He said he has not ruled out any options, including possibly reinstating [Capt. Brett E. Crozier], if that's where the investigation leads."

* A White House first: "The White House will conduct coronavirus tests on all journalists slated to attend Thursday's coronavirus task force briefing as a precautionary measure, the White House Correspondents' Association announced."

* Earnestine Dawson: "A little-known House staff aide who moderates Democrats' conference calls has become an audible ray of sunshine for lawmakers, with a cheery affect that lightens grim deliberations."

See you tomorrow.