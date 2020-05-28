Thursday's Mini-Report, 5.28.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Minneapolis: "A second day of protests, unrest and looting in the wake of the death of George Floyd has shut down mass transit in the Twin Cities as lawmakers pleaded for peace."

* In related news: "The mayor of Minneapolis asked the state National Guard to move in after protests over the death of George Floyd escalated Wednesday night with a fatal shooting, widespread looting, fires and the police deployment of tear gas."

* Derek Chauvin's record: "The Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on the neck of an unarmed black man heard saying 'I can't breathe' multiple times before he died was a 19-year department veteran who was the subject of at least a dozen police conduct complaints that resulted in no disciplinary action and one that led to a 'letter of reprimand.'"

* It's not just Minneapolis: "The death of George Floyd continued to ripple across the U.S. on Wednesday night as the calls became louder for the arrest of the white police officer who knelt on his neck for several minutes in a horrifying video that spread across social media this week."

* I'll have more on this tomorrow: "President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order that he said calls for the Federal Communications Commission to revisit Section 230 of the Communications and Decency Act of 1996, which provides websites immunity from liability for content users post on their platforms."

* Barr strikes again: "Attorney General Bill Barr appointed a new prosecutor to probe debunked allegations around the so-called 'unmasking' of Michael Flynn, Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said on Wednesday. In an appearance with Fox News's Sean Hannity, Kupec said that Barr had named U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas John Bash to review 'certain aspects of unmasking.'"

* A record that's tough to defend: "When President Trump took office in 2017, his team stopped work on new federal regulations that would have forced the health care industry to prepare for an airborne infectious disease pandemic such as COVID-19. That decision is documented in federal records reviewed by NPR."

* Making legislative history: "For the first time in history, House lawmakers cast proxy votes on behalf of colleagues who were not present for the proceedings, a landmark move implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has further divided the chamber along partisan lines."

* After Eli Lake wrote a defense of Michael Flynn, Barbara McQuade took a compelling closer look.

* Would you believe there are some American businesses that are refusing to serve customers who wear masks during a pandemic? I probably shouldn't be surprised, but I'm a little surprised.

