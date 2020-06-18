Thursday's Mini-Report, 6.18.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Atlanta: "An Atlanta police officer charged with fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot and a second officer who was at the scene have turned themselves in."

* This is a church that reportedly defied a stay-at-home order: "A church in rural northeastern Oregon is now the epicenter of the state's largest coronavirus outbreak, as 236 people tested positive for the disease, authorities said Tuesday. The outbreak also led to Oregon's second consecutive record-setting daily case count."

* Speaking of outbreaks: "Less than a quarter of hospital beds for intensive care patients are now available in Florida as the state grapples with a spike in coronavirus cases, data provided by the state revealed on Thursday."

* Some questions in need of answers: "Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Thursday that the Trump administration's failure to prioritize American manufacturing during the initial stages of its COVID-19 response 'likely contributed' to the 'ongoing spread of the disease.'"

* Capitol Hill: "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Thursday announced that she has ordered the removal of portraits of four House speakers who served in the Confederacy that are on display at the Capitol."

* Afghanistan: "The United States has reduced its troop presence in Afghanistan to 8,600, fulfilling its obligation as part of a February deal with the Taliban, the general who oversees American forces in that region said Thursday."

* Hmm: "The fourth senior official to handle the Russia portfolio at the White House in three years is leaving his position, creating the potential for more uncertainty months before the U.S. election."

* An angle I hadn't thought about: "Coins are in short supply in the U.S. and the central bank is working to fix the situation, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said. Speaking Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee as part of broader testimony on the outlook for the economy and monetary policy, the Fed leader tied the coin shortage to the broader fate of the economy as businesses and consumers navigate the coronavirus pandemic."

See you tomorrow.