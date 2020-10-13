Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.13.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last night that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) can, in fact, limit ballot-drop-off sites to one per county. The three-judge panel was comprised entirely of Donald Trump-appointed jurists.

* In Wisconsin, the latest New York Times/Siena College poll found Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in this key 2020 battleground, 51% to 41%, among likely voters.

* In Michigan, the New York Times/Siena College poll also found Biden ahead, 48% to 40%, though in the state's U.S. Senate race, the same survey found incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D) with the narrowest of leads over John James (R), 43% to 42%.

* In North Carolina, a new Monmouth poll shows Biden leading Trump by four points in a high-turnout race, but only one point in a low-turnout race. In the state's U.S. Senate race, the same survey found Cal Cunningham (D) leading incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R) by five points in a high-turnout race, but only one point in a low-turnout race.

* To the surprise of many in New Hampshire, former state Attorney General Tom Rath (R) announced his support for Biden's presidential candidacy yesterday. It's the first time the longtime Republican activist and former state GOP leader has ever publicly endorsed a Democrat for national office.

* In a debate last night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) argued that Kentuckians should not want "somebody from New York setting the agenda." While the comment was intended to refer to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D), it's worth emphasizing that Donald Trump is from New York.

* The Democratic National Committee today launched new, state-specific voter education videos featuring former President Barack Obama.

* And the president denied again this morning that his campaign is struggling financially, despite evidence that his coffers are running low. "I keep reading Fake News stories that my campaign is running low on money," Trump wrote. "Not true, & if it were so, I would put up money myself." The Republican has made similar comments before, but has been reluctant to write checks to his campaign.