Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.20.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In what I believe is the final national New York Times/Siena College poll of this cycle, Joe Biden leads Donald Trump among likely voters, 50% to 41%.

* In North Carolina, the new Washington Post/ABC News poll finds Biden with the narrowest of leads over Trump, 49% to 48%, among likely voters, while in the state's closely watched U.S. Senate race, the same survey found Cal Cunningham (D) narrowly leading incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R), 49% to 47%, among likely voters.

* A new University of North Florida poll shows a very close contest in the Sunshine State, with Biden leading Trump, 48% to 47%.

* On the other hand, the Washington Post reported overnight, "Slightly more registered Republicans than Democrats voted on the first day of early voting in Florida on Monday, according to statewide turnout numbers published Tuesday, bucking the trend so far in other battlegrounds where Democrats have logged a sizable early-voting advantage."

* In addition to the minute-long television ad former President Barack Obama recorded for Senate hopeful Jamie Harrison (D) in South Carolina, Obama has also done new ads for Sen. Gary Peters' (D) re-election race in Michigan, the Rev. Raphael Warnock's (D) Senate race in Georgia, and Sara Gideon's (D) Senate race in Maine.

* The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ruled that election officials have to accept ballots that arrive as late as 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election. A divided U.S. Supreme Court yesterday allowed that ruling to stand, though Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh wanted to side with Republicans and block the state court's decision. Chief Justice John Roberts, however, sided with the center-left justices.

* And the president told his campaign staff yesterday, "We're going to win. I wouldn't have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago." Two and three weeks ago, Trump repeatedly predicted a 2020 victory.