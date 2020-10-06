Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.6.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though it may seem difficult to believe, a new CNN poll found Joe Biden leading Donald Trump nationally by 16 points, 57% to 41%, among likely voters. The survey was conducted after last week's debate, and mostly after the public learned of the president's coronavirus infection.

* The U.S. Supreme Court last night sided with Republicans and "reinstated a requirement that South Carolina residents voting by mail in November’s election get a witness to sign their ballots."

* As things stand, tomorrow's debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris is still on, though the candidates will reportedly be separated by a plexiglass shield.

* In Arizona, the latest New York Times/Siena poll found Biden leading Trump, 49% to 41%, among likely voters. In the state's closely watched U.S. Senate contest, the same survey found Mark Kelly (D) leading appointed Sen. Martha McSally (R), 50% to 39%.

* The news was better for Republicans in Florida, where a new USA Today/Suffolk poll found Trump and Biden tied at 45% each.

* Though there's still quite a bit of skepticism that Texas will be in play at the presidential level this year, Project Lincoln confirmed this morning that it's investing $1 million in the Lone Star State in the hopes of undermining Trump's chances.

* Goldman Sachs concluded yesterday that significant Democratic gains in next months elections, resulting in a "blue wave" would "likely result in substantially easier US fiscal policy, a reduced risk of renewed trade escalation, and a firmer global growth outlook."