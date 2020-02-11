Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.11.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It's Primary Day in New Hampshire, where polls close at 7 p.m. eastern. State officials have said we may see final results before 10 p.m.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* A week after Iowa's presidential caucuses, both Bernie Sanders' and Pete Buttigieg's campaigns requested a recanvassing of some precincts.

* Gallup released a report this morning that found 53% of Americans would not vote for a presidential candidate who considers himself or herself to be a "socialist," even if the candidate was otherwise well-qualified. This would appear to pose an additional challenge to Bernie Sanders' White House campaign.

* Sanders nevertheless now leads the Democratic presidential field in the latest Quinnipiac poll with 25% support, followed by Joe Biden with 17%, Michael Bloomberg with 15%, and Elizabeth Warren at 14%. Pete Buttigieg is fifth in the poll with 10%.

* The same poll found Donald Trump trailing each of the top Democratic candidates in hypothetical general-election match-ups, though Bloomberg, who led the incumbent president by nine points, did the best.

* Though there's been ample speculation about her intentions and plans, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), another presidential hopeful, said this week that she will "of course" support her party's 2020 nominee, if her campaign falls short.

* Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D), who ran for president last year, has said he has no intention of running for the U.S. Senate this year, but the filing deadline isn't until next month, and none other than Barack Obama had a meeting with Bullock last week.

* The next Democratic presidential primary debate is a week from tomorrow, and as things stand, only five candidates have qualified to participate, though Michael Bloomberg is close to meeting the thresholds.