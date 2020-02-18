Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.18.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A North Carolina appeals court this morning issued a preliminary injunction, blocking the state's voter-ID law from taking effect. The appellate court acknowledged the racially discriminatory intent of the Republican-imposed policy.

* The latest national NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found Bernie Sanders leading the Democratic presidential pack with 31% support, followed by Michael Bloomberg with 19%. Joe Biden was third in the poll with 15%, followed by Elizabeth Warren at 12%. No other candidate reached double-digit support, though Amy Klobuchar, with 9%, was close.

* As Rachel noted on the show last night, Bloomberg only needed one more national poll with support of 10% or greater to qualify for this week's debate, so the Marist survey will put the former New York City mayor on the stage for the first time.

* In Nevada, a Data for Progress poll found Sanders far ahead of his rivals, leading Warren, 35% to 16%. Pete Buttigieg was third with 15%, followed by Biden at 14%. (While Data for Progress polling is relatively new, its results in Iowa and New Hampshire were very good.)

* In Virginia, one of the big Super Tuesday contests, a new Monmouth poll found Bloomberg and Sanders tied for the lead, with each enjoying 22% support. Biden was third with 18%, followed by Buttigieg with 11%.

* Speaking of Super Tuesday states, early voting gets underway in Texas today, and the editorial board of the state's largest newspaper, the Houston Chronicle, has endorsed Klobuchar.

* And the Tampa Bay Times reported yesterday that a Republican National Committee employee sent a request to Florida tax collectors last week seeking "all email addresses that have been collected and are in the possession of the Tax Collector's Office." The RNC staffer also wanted any names, property addresses, and phone numbers connected to those emails in their records. The state did not comply with the request, but it's good to know the kind of database the RNC is trying to build.