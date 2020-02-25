Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.25.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With only four days remaining before South Carolina's presidential primary, the latest NBC News/Marist poll found Joe Biden with a modest lead over Bernie Sanders in the state, 27% to 23%. The only other candidate to reach double digits in the poll was billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who's invested heavily in this primary, and who enjoyed 15% support in the survey.

* Public Policy Polling, meanwhile, also surveyed South Carolina Democrats and found Biden ahead of Sanders by a much wider margin, 36% to 21%. No other candidate reached double-digit support.

* Speaking of South Carolina, the editorial board of the state's largest newspaper, Columbia's The State, endorsed Pete Buttigieg in today's print edition.

* Bernie Sanders' campaign has argued that the Vermont senator is uniquely well suited to inspire non-voters into participating, and this in turn will boost progressive turnout. A New York Times analysis found that Sanders' campaign has not yet been able to prove its contention in early nominating contests.

* While Sanders is seen as a leading candidate in several Super Tuesday states, Public Policy Polling found Biden with a narrow lead over the Vermonter in North Carolina, 23% to 20%. Michael Bloomberg is third with 17%, followed by Elizabeth Warren at 11%.

* Speaking of Bloomberg, the former New York mayor has largely invested in advertising promoting his candidacy and criticizing Donald Trump, but Bloomberg's campaign is reportedly preparing a blitz against Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

* In Michigan's closely watched U.S. Senate race, the latest Quinnipiac poll found incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D) with a modest lead over John James (R), 45% to 39%.

* And speaking of Senate races worth watching, in Massachusetts, there's a very competitive Democratic primary pitting incumbent Sen. Ed Markey against Rep. Joe Kennedy. The latest University of Massachusetts Lowell poll found Kennedy with the narrowest of leads, 35% to 34%, with a whole lot of undecided Bay State voters.