Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.25.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Steve Benen

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With only four days remaining before South Carolina's presidential primary, the latest NBC News/Marist poll found Joe Biden with a modest lead over Bernie Sanders in the state, 27% to 23%. The only other candidate to reach double digits in the poll was billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who's invested heavily in this primary, and who enjoyed 15% support in the survey.

* Public Policy Polling, meanwhile, also surveyed South Carolina Democrats and found Biden ahead of Sanders by a much wider margin, 36% to 21%. No other candidate reached double-digit support.

* Speaking of South Carolina, the editorial board of the state's largest newspaper, Columbia's The State, endorsed Pete Buttigieg in today's print edition.

* Bernie Sanders' campaign has argued that the Vermont senator is uniquely well suited to inspire non-voters into participating, and this in turn will boost progressive turnout. A New York Times analysis found that Sanders' campaign has not yet been able to prove its contention in early nominating contests.

* While Sanders is seen as a leading candidate in several Super Tuesday states, Public Policy Polling found Biden with a narrow lead over the Vermonter in North Carolina, 23% to 20%. Michael Bloomberg is third with 17%, followed by Elizabeth Warren at 11%.

* Speaking of Bloomberg, the former New York mayor has largely invested in advertising promoting his candidacy and criticizing Donald Trump, but Bloomberg's campaign is reportedly preparing a blitz against Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

* In Michigan's closely watched U.S. Senate race, the latest Quinnipiac poll found incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D) with a modest lead over John James (R), 45% to 39%.

* And speaking of Senate races worth watching, in Massachusetts, there's a very competitive Democratic primary pitting incumbent Sen. Ed Markey against Rep. Joe Kennedy. The latest University of Massachusetts Lowell poll found Kennedy with the narrowest of leads, 35% to 34%, with a whole lot of undecided Bay State voters.

Related

rachel-maddow-showPrevious post: Dems press Trump to punish Russia for latest election interference