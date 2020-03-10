Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.10.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It's another big day for presidential nominating contests, with Democratic primaries in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and the state of Washington. There will also be Democratic caucuses in North Dakota. MSNBC's election coverage will begin tonight at 7 p.m. eastern.

* On a related note, arguably today's biggest primary is in Michigan -- more delegates are at stake in the Wolverine State than any of today's other contests -- and the latest Monmouth poll found Joe Biden leading Bernie Sanders in the state, 51% to 36%.

* The same poll tested general election match-ups and found Donald Trump trailing Biden in Michigan by seven points, while trailing Sanders by five points. In 2016, Trump narrowly won Michigan, becoming the first Republican candidate since the 1980s to carry the state.

* Speaking of polling, with the Democratic field narrowing considerably in recent weeks, Biden has benefited from consolidated support. The latest Quinnipiac poll found the former vice president leading Sanders nationally, 54% to 35%.

* Ahead of Alabama's Republican U.S. Senate runoff primary, a new statewide Cygnal poll found retired football coach Tommy Tuberville with a surprisingly strong lead over former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The runoff election is three weeks from today.

* To no one's surprise, after Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) kicked off his U.S. Senate campaign yesterday, three Democratic candidates vying for the position ended their candidacies.

* According to a CBS News report, Mike Bloomberg has "poured $2 million into efforts to boost turnout by African-American voters in eight key states," which seems like a sensible use of his considerable resources.

* And to the delight of the DCCC, House Agriculture Chairman Collin Peterson (D-Minn.), who represents the reddest House district currently represented by a Democrat, announced the other day that he will seek another term. He faces a tough re-election campaign, but had Peterson retired, the district would almost certainly have flipped to Republican control.