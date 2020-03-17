Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.17.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It's Primary Day in Arizona, Florida, and Illinois. Ohio was supposed to be part of this group, but as of this morning, following a series of confusing developments, the state's primary date has been postponed.

* A variety of other states have also decided to move their presidential primaries, including Maryland, which made its announcement this morning.

* Multiple law enforcement officials confirmed with NBC News that Joe Biden is once again a protectee of the United States Secret Service.

* In 2020 polling, the latest NBC News/Marist polling found Biden with modest leads over Donald Trump in Ohio and Arizona, both of which supported the Republican ticket four years ago.

* Though today's presidential primaries are not expected to be especially competitive, there's a down-ballot contest worth watching: Rep. Dan Lipinski, one of Congress' more conservative Democrats, is facing another tough primary challenge from Marie Newman in a Chicago-area district.

* NBC News is projecting that Biden has won the Democratic primary in the state of Washington. It means that of the six nominating contests held on March 10, the former vice president won five (Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and Washington), while Bernie Sanders won one (North Dakota).

* And in Alabama, where former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' U.S. Senate campaign hasn't had much in the way of good news, the Republican picked up an endorsement yesterday from the NRA. Sessions nevertheless appears to be the underdog in the runoff against retired college football coach Tommy Tuberville.