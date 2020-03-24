Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.24.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In keeping with the recent trend, Rhode Island is moving its April 28 primary date to June 2.

* A new national Monmouth poll found Joe Biden with a modest lead over Donald Trump, 48% to 45%, though the pollster found that the former vice president's advantage over the incumbent was larger in swing counties.

* On a related note, Harry Enten, a CNN election analyst, noted over the weekend, "Trump is the first incumbent president to be trailing at this point in the general election cycle (i.e. late March in the election year) since Harry Truman in 1948."

* In North Carolina, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) has already said he's not running for re-election, but Public Policy Polling's latest survey found that half of his constituents believe the senator should resign in the wake of insider-trading allegations. Burr has denied any wrongdoing.

* Joe Biden obviously can't do campaign rallies or town-hall meetings, but yesterday he began reaching out to the public by way of a new home studio. He'll reportedly use it to make more television appearances.

* The Delaware Democrat also continues to pick up endorsements from some of the nation's largest unions, including new support from AFSCME and the American Federation of Teachers.

* And former presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is reportedly facing a possible class-action lawsuit from campaign aides who say they were promised a job through November, but who've since been let go.