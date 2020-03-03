Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.3.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Joe Biden appeared on stage last night with former White House hopefuls Amy Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke, both of whom endorsed the former vice president. Pete Buttigieg also threw his support to Biden yesterday, as did former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.).

* Elizabeth Warren's campaign isn't where the senator wants it to be, but the senator picked up an endorsement yesterday from Emily's List, an influential pro-choice political action committee.

* Campaigning in California ahead of today's Super Tuesday primary, Bernie Sanders told the San Francisco Chronicle that his running mate would agree with him about replacing the existing health care system with a Medicare-for-All model.

* The Biden campaign reportedly raised $33 million in February, which is a decent haul, but far short of the kind of money Bernie Sanders raised over the same period.

* Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar received delegates during the early nominating contests. What happens to those delegates now that they've both ended their campaigns? There's an answer for that.

* Mike Bloomberg campaigned in Miami this morning and was asked about possibly helping Sanders by taking votes away from Biden. The former mayor replied, "Joe's taking votes away from me."

* Among many others, it's primary day in Maine, though Donald Trump is alone on the state's GOP presidential ballot. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she cast an absentee ballot, but she won't disclose for whom she voted.