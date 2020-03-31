Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.31.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Despite the latest delegate count and polling, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) argued last night that he believes there's still "a path" for him to win the Democratic presidential nomination. In his interview with NBC's Seth Myers, the senator conceded, however, that it's "a narrow path."

* The Massachusetts Democratic Party is scheduled to hold its nominating convention on May 30, but officials now appear likely to cancel the gathering. As for the Bay State's contested U.S. Senate race. according to the latest plan, incumbent Sen. Ed Markey would get the state party's official backing, and he'll face Rep. Joe Kennedy III on the statewide ballot.

* Unite the Country, a pro-Biden super PAC, announced yesterday that it's formed a partnership with American Bridge, one of the leading super PACs in Democratic politics. According to a press statement, former Govs. Deval Patrick and Jennifer Granholm will co-chair the joint partnership.

* Nearly a month after Donald Trump announced Mark Meadows would be his new White House chief of staff, the North Carolina Republican finally resigned his congressional seat yesterday. In the race to replace him, local voters are currently scheduled to choose the respective parties' nominees on June 23.

* Donald Trump's re-election campaign has unveiled a new video with a focus on the president's response to the coronavirus crisis. Not surprisingly, a Washington Post analysis noted that Team Trump used actual quotes, but "they are so truncated and mixed together that overall it leaves a misleading impression."

* Joe Biden obviously can't hit the campaign trail during a pandemic, but the former vice president has launched a new podcast -- it's called, "Here's the Deal" -- and it's reportedly intended to provide listeners "a voice of clarity during uncertain times."

* And with polls showing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) enjoying a significant boost in support among his constituents -- his statewide approval rating is up to 78% -- Donald Trump suggested yesterday that he wants some credit for the governor's standing. "[O]ne of the reasons why he's successful is we've helped make him successful," the president said yesterday in reference to Cuomo.