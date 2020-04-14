Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.14.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By Steve Benen

* Though the pandemic will prevent a big, joint appearance, former President Barack Obama will reportedly endorse his former vice president, Joe Biden, in a video to be released today. [Update: Obama's video is now up.]

* The news coincides with a New York Times report that said Obama "has been considerably more engaged in the campaign's denouement than has been previously revealed." The former president's recent efforts have apparently included a series of lengthy conversations with Bernie Sanders.

* On a related note, Obama's official endorsement will come just one day after Sanders made a surprise appearance during a virtual Biden campaign event in which he endorsed the former vice president. The move came just five days after the Vermont senator suspended his own presidential candidacy.

* Though the effective end of the Democratic nominating process makes primary results far less interesting, Biden appears to have easily won last week's Wisconsin primary.

* OH Predictive Insights released a new poll out of Arizona today, which found Biden leading Trump in the Grand Canyon State, 52% to 43%. Though the Republican ticket has carried Arizona in 16 of the last 17 election cycles, Trump won the state by less than four points in 2016.

* Georgia's Stacey Abrams has partnered with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on a new initiative to promote and expand voting by mail. The two Democrats appear separately in a new video on voter access, which went online this morning.

* On a related note, Klobuchar is championing vote-by-mail legislation, which picked up an endorsement yesterday from former First Lady Michelle Obama's organization "When We All Vote."

