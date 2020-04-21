Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.21.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* When it comes to campaign finance, the good news for Democrats is that former Vice President Joe Biden raised $46.7 million in March, making it the strongest fundraising month to date for the presidential hopeful.

* On a related note, the bad news for Democrats is that even with the impressive haul in March, Donald Trump continues to enjoy a massive financial advantage over his principal rival.

* In the wake of Wisconsin's ridiculous April 7 election, held at Republicans' insistence, state health officials have reportedly identified seven people -- six voters and a poll worker -- who appear to have contracted the coronavirus through election activities.

* Priorities USA, one of the dominant super PACs in Democratic politics, is preparing an ad blitz that will cost nearly $65 million and will focus on six battleground states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, Wisconsin, Arizona, and North Carolina. Note that Ohio isn't on the list.

* Biden told the CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh yesterday that he would choose former First Lady Michelle Obama as his running mate "in a heartbeat," but he added, "I don't think she has any desire to live near the White House again."

* In light of the pandemic, Massachusetts' Supreme Court has cut in half the signature requirements for candidates trying to qualify for the state's September primary ballot.

* The president's recent rhetoric notwithstanding, Utah's Republican-led legislature has agreed to run its June 30 primary entirely by mail.

* And though this may seem unbelievable, Mike Bloomberg appears to have spent more than $1 billion on his ill-fated presidential campaign. For an operation that only lasted four months, I'm surprised this was even possible.