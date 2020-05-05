Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.5.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a victory for voting-rights advocates, the Oklahoma Supreme Court yesterday struck down a state requirement mandating notarized absentee ballots. As a local report explained, thanks to the ruling, "a statement signed, dated and declared under the penalty of perjury will suffice on absentee ballots. The order from the state's high court requires the State Election Board to recognize the signed statements as proof that said voter did fill out their own ballot."

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* In Montana, an online poll conducted by Montana State University found Gov. Steve Bullock (R) leading incumbent Sen. Steve Daines (R), 46% to 39%, in this year's closely watched U.S. Senate race. The same poll found Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in the state, 45% to 40%.

* Biden's campaign field organizers ratified a union contract yesterday. This will be the first time a major-party presidential nominee will have unionized workers.

* A lawyer for CNN's parent company sent a cease-and-desist letter to Trump's re-election campaign yesterday, arguing that the Republican operation is misusing CNN news coverage in a way that's "false, misleading and deceptive."

* Despite opposition from Republican leaders, the latest USA Today/Suffolk poll found that nearly two-thirds of Americans (65%) support mail-in voting. A little less than a third (32%) oppose postal balloting.

* The Associated Press reported yesterday that officials from the Department of Homeland Security and FBI "warned states earlier this year that Russia could look to interfere in the 2020 U.S. elections by covertly advising political candidates and campaigns, according to a law enforcement memo" obtained by the AP.

* In the wake of a controversy surrounding her recent stock transactions, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) has launched a $4 million ad campaign in support of three commercials. It's a bit early: her election is still six months away.

* And in Iowa, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is throwing its support behind Rep. Steve King's (R) primary challenger, state Sen. Randy Feenstra (R). The primary is scheduled for June 2, which is four weeks from today.