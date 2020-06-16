Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.16.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It looks like May was a good month for Joe Biden and his Democratic partners, with their joint Biden Victory Fund enterprise raising $81 million last month. As Politico noted, the total was fueled in part by growth in the former vice president's online fundraising operation.

* On the other hand, Donald Trump's operation touted some good fundraising news of its own yesterday, claiming a $27 million haul in just four days.

* That said, there's some question as to whether Trump is getting a good return on his investments. An Associated Press report noted yesterday that the president's campaign team has spent heavily in recent weeks to bolster his standing, and Trump continues to trail in his bid for a second term.

* In Iowa, the latest Des Moines Register poll found Trump leading Biden by the narrowest of margins, 44% to 43%. And while I suspect the president's team is glad to be ahead in an ostensibly battleground state, four years ago, the Republican ticket won Iowa by nearly 10 points.

* The latest EPIC-MRA poll in Michigan found Biden leading Trump in the Wolverine State by double digits, 53% to 41%. Four years ago, the president narrowly carried Michigan, despite polls showing him trailing.

* Marking the five-year anniversary of Trump's presidential campaign kickoff, the Democratic National Committee unveiled an unflattering minute-long video this morning taking stock of the president's record.

* Though New Mexico was considered a battleground state in the not-too-distant past -- George W. Bush narrowly carried the state in 2004 -- a new Public Policy Polling survey found Biden leading Trump in the state by 14 points, 53% to 39%.

* The same poll found Ben Ray Lujan (D) with comparable lead over Mark Ronchetti (R) in New Mexico's open U.S. Senate race, 48% to 34%.

* And with less than a week remaining ahead of a closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary in New York's 16th congressional district, Hillary Clinton has thrown her support behind incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel, while Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Engel's principal rival, middle-school principal Jamaal Bowman.