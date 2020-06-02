Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.2.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Today is Primary Day in eight states. Arguably the most notable contest is Rep. Steve King's Republican primary in Iowa, where he's facing off against Randy Feenstra, who's generated considerable support from GOP leaders.

* In light of the crisis conditions, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) yesterday issued an executive order extending the deadline for primary mail ballots in his state.

* On a related note, Republican officials in a variety of states are concerned about Donald Trump's campaign against voting by mail will leave GOP candidates at a disadvantage, as the party's voters steer clear of the voting method the president continues to condemn.

* Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) told Trump yesterday she's concerned about possible security problems ahead of his scheduled visit to her state later this week. The president said he's going anyway.

* On a related note, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said yesterday she will not be accompanying her party's president during his trip to her home state.

* Yesterday was the filing deadline for Kansas' U.S. Senate race, which means we can now officially stop talking about whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo might run for the seat.

* In 2016, conservative columnist George Will announced his departure from the Republican Party. In his latest column, Will not only calls for Trump's defeat, he added, "Voters must dispatch his congressional enablers, especially the senators who still gambol around his ankles with a canine hunger for petting."