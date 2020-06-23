Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.23.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It's Primary Day in three states, including Kentucky, where there's a competitive Democratic U.S. Senate primary pitting state Rep. Charles Booker and former fighter pilot Amy McGrath. The winner of today's contest will face Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in the fall.

* There are also several notable congressional primaries in New York, including a tough race for House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D). Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler are among several other New York incumbents facing intra-party rivals. Also note the seven-way primary in New York's 17 district, where Rep. Nita Lowey (D) is retiring.

* In case that weren't quite enough for campaign watchers, it's also Primary Day in Virginia, where Republicans will pick a U.S. Senate candidate to take on incumbent Mark Warner (D) in November. There are also six competitive U.S. House primaries.

* The University of Michigan was supposed to host the second presidential debate this year, but the Oct. 15 event has been moved to Miami. Though University of Michigan officials didn't explicitly cite coronavirus concerns, the pandemic appears to have led to the change.

* On a related note, while the Donald Trump's re-election campaign last week raised the prospect of adding a fourth debate to the agreed-upon plan for three, Joe Biden's campaign said yesterday it's sticking to the original plan.

* The Democratic Association of Secretaries of State kicked off a social-media campaign yesterday, accusing the president and his party of advancing voter-suppression tactics "rooted in white supremacy."

* And with just one week remaining before Utah's very competitive Republican gubernatorial primary, a UtahPolicy.com/KUTV 2News poll found three candidates in contention: Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox leads former Gov. Jon Huntsman, 34% to 30%, followed by former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes with 26%.