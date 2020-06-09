Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.9.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It's Primary Day today in five states: Georgia, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina, and West Virginia. Among the statewide contests of particular note is Georgia's Democratic U.S. Senate primary, where several Dems are vying for the right to take on incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R) in the fall. Jon Ossoff appears to be the top contender in the primary.

* On a related note, there are several reports this morning out of Georgia, where local election officials and voters are struggling with long lines and faulty equipment.

* The Washington Post published an interesting analysis of the 14.6 million votes cast by mail in the 2016 and 2018 general elections. It found "372 possible cases of double voting or voting on behalf of deceased," which works out to be a potential fraud rate of roughly 0.002%.

* Though "defund the police" appears to mean different things to different people, a variety of Democratic leaders, including Joe Biden, made clear yesterday that they support reforming law enforcement, not stripping police departments of their funds.

* Donald Trump's re-election campaign is reportedly investing $400,000 in cable television ads in the D.C. area, not to win over local voters, but at least in part to "put the president himself at ease."

* As Trump focuses his ire at Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), whose career the president is determined to derail, top Senate Republicans are reportedly urging the president "to back off" his threats. Murkowski is up for re-election in 2022, and at least for now, she does not have a prominent intra-party rival.

* And RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said yesterday that among the leading contenders to host Trump's convention speech in August are Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Texas, and Tennessee. McDaniel added that the party intends to make a decision "probably within the next week." The Republican convention's scheduled launch is 11 weeks away.