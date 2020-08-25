Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 8.25.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As the Republican National Convention got underway, American Bridge 21st Century, a super PAC aligned with Democratic politics, launched a new ad campaign starring Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer.

* Miles Taylor, a Republican and a former top official in Trump's Department of Homeland Security, has created a new anti-Trump organization called the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (REPAIR). It's led in part by former administration officials, and according to Taylor, at least two unnamed "senior officials" currently serving in the administration.

* On a related note, former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele has joined the Lincoln Project, led by a group of prominent anti-Trump Republicans. Steele is also an MSNBC political analyst. "Today is the day where things should matter and you need to take stock of what matters to you -- and the kind of leader you want to lead in these moments. And for me, it ain't him," Steele told Nicole Wallace yesterday afternoon.

* Today is Primary Runoff Day in Oklahoma, where Republican voters in the state's 5th congressional district will choose a nominee to take on incumbent Rep. Kendra Horn (D). Horn is the only Democrat in Oklahoma's seven-member congressional delegation, and Republican officials see her as a top 2020 target.

* In a move that seems overdue, both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will now receive regular coronavirus tests, their campaign confirmed yesterday.

* Though it remains difficult to believe that Texas will be competitive at the presidential level this year, the latest Public Policy Polling survey found Biden narrowly leading Trump in the Lone Star State, 48% to 47%.

* According to Ric Grenell, a notorious online troll who became a powerful Trump administration figure, Trump is "the most pro-gay president in American history." It's awfully tough to take such a claim seriously.

* The Biden campaign reportedly made overtures to former President George W. Bush about a possible endorsement, but he declined. That said, Bush won't endorse Trump, either.

* And in Wyoming, Republican operatives tried to get Kanye West onto the presidential ballot, but they fell short.