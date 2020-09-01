Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 9.1.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It's Primary Day in Massachusetts, and while there are a handful of contests worth watching, the marquee race is the Democratic U.S. Senate primary, pitting incumbent Sen. Ed Markey against Rep. Joe Kennedy.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* In post-convention polling, the latest Emerson College survey shows Joe Biden's lead over Donald Trump slipping to just two points, 49% to 47%. Other data released over the last day or so found the former vice president with a larger advantage.

* It may seem hard to believe, but early voting in the 2020 presidential race will begin in some states in just two weeks, and in North Carolina, absentee ballots will be sent out this week.

* On a related note, the VoteVets super PAC is launching a $2.7 million ad campaign in North Carolina this week, hoping to boost Cal Cunningham’s (D) U.S. Senate campaign against incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R).

* In 2020 presidential polling, Public Policy Polling found Biden narrowly leading Trump in Georgia, 47% to 46%, while a University of Nevada poll showed the Democrat ahead in the Silver State, 44% to 39%.

* Though Alaska's U.S. Senate race isn't generally seen as one of the nation's more competitive in 2020, Public Policy Polling found Al Gross (I) and incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R) tied at 43% each.

* And in Oregon, Republican officials conceded yesterday that their recall effort against Gov. Kate Brown (D) has failed. It's the second failed GOP attempt against the Democratic governor.