Tuesday's Mini-Report, 10.13.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Breaking late this afternoon: "The Supreme Court has put on hold a federal judge's order that data collection must continue in the 2020 census through the end of the month. Justice Sonia Sotomayor is the only justice who noted her dissent, issuing with it a six-page dissenting opinion."

* I'm curious why the DOJ is involved in this case: "The Justice Department on Tuesday sued Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former adviser and confidant of first lady Melania Trump, alleging she breached a nondisclosure agreement when she published a scathing tell-all about her experiences inside the East Wing earlier this year."

* Today's Q&A: "Responding to questioning from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Barrett said she did not consider Roe v. Wade, the decision that helped ensure a woman's ability to obtain an abortion, to be a 'super-precedent' protected from reversal."

* From Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D): "Members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia's governor during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified Tuesday during a court hearing in Michigan."

* Hurricane Delta: "Three people have died in Hurricane Delta or in its aftermath in Louisiana and Florida, officials said days after it made landfall as a Category 2 storm."

* Vaccine trials: "Johnson & Johnson has paused its clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine candidate after a participant fell ill, just weeks after it announced that trials were in their final stage."

* Related news: "A government-sponsored clinical trial testing an antibody treatment made by the drug company Eli Lilly has been paused because of a 'potential safety concern,' according to emails that government officials sent on Tuesday to researchers at testing sites, and confirmed by the company."

* Tax returns: "Attorneys for President Donald Trump have asked the Supreme Court for an emergency application to stay -- or put on hold -- the recent decision by an appeals court to let Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance get Trump's tax documents pursuant to a grand jury subpoena."

* USPS: "The U.S. Postal Service saw its overall on-time delivery performance slip during the month of September, despite commitments from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that he would right the ship ahead of the presidential election."

* There are still other Emoluments Clause cases pending: "The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to revive a lawsuit filed by members of Congress against President Donald Trump alleging that he illegally profits off the presidency. The high court said it would not hear a case filed by Democratic members of Congress in 2017. A federal appeals court in Washington previously ruled that the lawsuit should be dismissed."

* Quite a story: "Senator Gary Peters of Michigan, a Democrat facing a competitive race for re-election, on Monday became one of only a handful of members of Congress to share a personal experience with abortion. In an interview with Elle magazine, Mr. Peters said that in the late 1980s, his wife at the time, Heidi, had an abortion at four months' gestation because the pregnancy was not viable and her life was in danger."

* And Donald Trump accused Joe Biden yesterday of "playing 'fingers' with his mask." I'm still not sure what that means.

See you tomorrow.