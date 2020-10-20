Tuesday's Mini-Report, 10.20.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A big case: "The Department of Justice, joined by 11 states with Republican attorneys general, filed an antitrust lawsuit Tuesday against the tech giant Google, setting off a titanic legal battle likely to last for years."

* Breonna Taylor case: "A Kentucky judge on Tuesday ordered grand jury records from the Breonna Taylor probe to be released, citing the need to show if 'publicly elected officials are being honest.'"

* Economic aid: "Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he'll schedule a vote if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration are able to seal an agreement on a huge COVID-19 relief bill."

* A discouraging trend: "Coronavirus testing rates have fallen in several states where cases are increasing, an NBC News analysis of testing data has found."

* This really shouldn't happen: "A uniformed Miami police officer was photographed sporting a protective mask with a pro-Trump slogan at a voting site in Government Center Tuesday morning. The backlash from his department was swift. Miami's police chief, shown the photo posted on social media, said Officer Daniel Ubeda would be disciplined, though exactly how had not been determined."

* CDC: "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday strongly recommended in newly issued guidelines that all passengers and workers on planes, trains, buses and other public transportation wear masks to control the spread of the novel coronavirus."

* On a related note: "The government's independent watchdog will investigate whether Trump administration officials improperly interfered with the coronavirus response at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, Senate Democrats announced on Monday."

* What a toxic public life looks like: "Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the White House's top experts on COVID-19, declined to directly address President Trump's full-blown smear campaign against him during an interview with KNX 1070 News Radio on Monday, but expressed his concerns over threats that his family has received at times when he's been at odds with the President's agenda."

See you tomorrow.