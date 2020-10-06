Tuesday's Mini-Report, 10.6.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Military leaders: "Seven members of the eight-member Joint Chiefs of Staff are now quarantining after they attended a Pentagon meeting Friday with a Coast Guard admiral who has since tested positive for Covid-19, said three defense officials."

* Quite an announcement from the social-media giant: "Facebook said Tuesday that it is banning all QAnon accounts from its platforms, a significant escalation on its previous action and one of the broadest rules the social media giant has put in place in its history."

* The markets' response to Trump: "Wall Street fell on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he would be halting all negotiations on a new round of coronavirus stimulus relief. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by almost 400 points, having been up more than 200 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down by around 1.5 percent each."

* I haven't yet heard a good explanation for this: 'The White House has decided not to trace the contacts of guests and staff members at the Rose Garden celebration 10 days ago for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, where at least eight people, including the president, may have become infected, according to a White House official familiar with the plans."

* A story we've been keeping an eye on: "After months of delays, President Trump's son Eric was questioned under oath on Monday as part of a civil investigation by New York's attorney general into whether the Trump family's real estate company committed fraud."

* Keep an eye on this one: "U.S. Attorney John Bash, who serves the Western District of Texas, will resign at the end of the week to take a position in the private sector, according to a Monday statement from the Department of Justice."

* Andrii Telizhenko: "The State Department last month revoked the visa of a Ukrainian political fixer who aided President Trump's personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, in his gambit last year to dig up information from Ukraine that would damage former vice president Joe Biden in the 2020 election, according to U.S. officials."

* As regular readers know, I don't generally take note of celebrity-related news, but Eddie Van Halen was important to me: "Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, whose band helped define the rock genre throughout much of the 1970s and 80s, died Tuesday following a bout with cancer, his son said. He was 65."

See you tomorrow.