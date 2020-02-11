Tuesday's Mini-Report, 2.11.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's edition of quick hits:

* An extraordinary, rapidly evolving controversy: "Three prosecutors in Roger Stone's criminal case abruptly resigned from the case on Tuesday after the Justice Department said it planned to reduce the recommended sentence for the longtime Trump associate."

* A case worth watching: "The Justice Department sued New Jersey and a Washington county Monday over their laws and policies limiting local cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The moves escalated a Trump administration battle with liberal states and localities that adopt so-called sanctuary policies intended to protect unauthorized immigrants from deportation."

* At the border: "Native American burial sites have been blown up by construction crews building the US-Mexico border wall, says a lawmaker and tribal leaders. Authorities confirmed that 'controlled blasting' has begun at Arizona's Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, a Unesco recognized natural reserve."

* Flynn case: "A judge has indefinitely postponed former national security adviser Michael Flynn's sentencing on a charge of lying to the FBI as Flynn presses to withdraw the guilty plea he entered more than two years ago in a case prosecuted by special counsel Robert Mueller."

* Sign of the times: "The insurance plan for Utah government employees decided two years ago it had to do something to curb prescription drug costs. Its solution? Pay for workers to travel to Canada or Mexico to buy the same medications they'd been getting in the United States, just at much lower prices."

* A welcome reversal: "The state of Georgia on Monday agreed to remove an extra layer of requirements for Puerto Ricans to transfer their driver's licenses to the state as part of a settlement in a federal class-action discrimination lawsuit."

* Probably not what ERA proponents wanted to hear: "Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Monday that those like her who support an Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution should start over in trying to get it passed rather than counting on breathing life into the failed attempt from the 1970s."

See you tomorrow.