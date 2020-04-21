Tuesday's Mini-Report, 4.21.20

Today's edition of quick hits.

By Steve Benen

* I'll have more on this in the morning: "Congress reached a deal Tuesday on a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill that includes additional funds for the small business loan program as well as more money for hospitals and testing, Democratic and Republican leaders announced."

* And just like that: "The Senate passed a $483.4 billion economic relief measure Tuesday that would replenish a popular small-business loan program and provide funding for hospitals facing financial shortfalls due to COVID-19."

* A good sign: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) told Donald Trump at a White House meeting today that "New York no longer needs the USNS Comfort deployed in the city and the hospital ship can be sent where it is more needed."

* A quick change in direction: "The president is expected on Tuesday evening to announce a temporary pause in the issuance of most green cards.... But Mr. Trump, who declared his intention to 'suspend immigration' in a late-night tweet on Monday, has backed off plans to also halt guest worker programs that bring farm laborers, high-tech employees and others to the United States using special visas."

* A scary thought: "Even as states move ahead with plans to reopen their economies, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Tuesday that a second wave of the novel coronavirus will be far more dire because it is likely to coincide with the start of flu season."

* The next bailout: "U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has asked his cabinet to devise a plan to inject cash into the ailing U.S. oil-drilling industry to help it survive a historic collapse in crude prices."

* Sidelined: "The Trump administration took Surgeon General Jerome Adams off television last week after his controversial remarks on Covid-19's threat to minorities, silencing the White House's loudest voice on racial disparities even as concerns mount about risks to communities of color."

* The resolution of Israel's political mess: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and his former challenger, Benny Gantz, agreed Monday night to establish a unity government, a deal that finally breaks a yearlong political impasse and keeps Mr. Netanyahu in office as he faces trial on corruption charges."

See you tomorrow.

