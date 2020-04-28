Tuesday's Mini-Report, 4.28.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Capitol Hill: "A day after announcing that the House would reconvene in Washington next week, House Democrats reversed course and announced Tuesday that lawmakers will not be returning to the Capitol after all because of the coronavirus threat."

* White House: "President Donald Trump is expected to use the Defense Production Act on Tuesday to compel meat processing plants to stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic and will provide liability protections, according to three sources familiar with the plan."

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* Predictable: "To the surprise of exactly no one, President Trump resumed his daily coronavirus news briefings on Monday, just two days after tweeting that they were 'not worth the time & effort' and just hours after his own White House officially canceled the planned appearance."

* Really? "The Trump administration abruptly cut off funding for a project studying how coronaviruses spread from bats to people after reports linked the work to a lab in Wuhan, China, at the center of conspiracy theories about the Covid-19 pandemic's origins."

* North Korea: "As speculations swirl about the health of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump said he was aware of how he is doing. 'I do know how he's doing, relatively speaking,' Trump said during a Rose Garden news conference on Monday, after saying 'I can't talk about it now.'"

* Turmoil in Brasilia: "Brazil's supreme court has authorized an investigation of alleged corruption and obstruction of justice by President Jair Bolsonaro after the country's outgoing justice minister accused him of attempting to interfere with federal police probes."

* Utah: "Gov. Gary Herbert on Friday said state officials will not be buying any more malaria drugs after the Food and Drug Administration cautioned against administering the unproven medication for coronavirus to patients outside of a hospital or clinical trial."

* I honestly don't think he knows what the word means: "President Donald Trump's new thing appears to be using implausible claims of 'sarcasm' to explain away his embarrassing public statements. On Sunday, for the second time in three days, Trump said something ridiculous, was widely mocked for it, and then tried to walk it back by saying his original comment was meant sarcastically."

See you tomorrow.