Tuesday's Mini-Report, 5.12.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* It's unlikely the White House was pleased with his testimony: "Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned of serious consequences if governors reopen state economies prematurely, saying he fears spikes in coronavirus infections could morph into further outbreaks of the disease."

* SCOTUS: "The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed prepared to rule that Congress went too far in seeking broad access to President Donald Trump's personal financial documents but that a New York prosecutor may be able to get his tax records."

* The lack of inflation is a reminder that borrowing isn't a problem: "The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday that the CPI excluding food and energy prices slumped 0.4%, the steepest monthly drop since records have been kept."

* It's tough to know whether he was serious: "President Donald Trump said Monday that he would 'certainly consider' mandating governors to test all nursing home residents for the coronavirus."

* The White House wanted to dispatch Trump to a Pennsylvania factory that produced personal protective equipment, but factory officials "ultimately asked to postpone, worried that a visit from Trump could jeopardize both the safety of the workers and the plant's ability to produce special material for masks and other medical gear, according to two people familiar with the decision and documents reviewed by The Post."

* Navajo Nation: "A health team from Doctors Without Borders has been dispatched to the Navajo Nation to help the tribe's struggle with a rate of coronavirus infections that's higher than any state in America. As of Sunday, the country's most populous reservation had logged at least 100 deaths due to the coronavirus and 3,122 infections among its nearly 174,000 people.... Doctors Without Borders typically sends health teams to resource-strapped international conflict zones. But the need for health help is dire in Native American communities."

* A case worth watching: "The Supreme Court signaled Monday that it was struggling over how much freedom to give religious institutions from laws barring employment discrimination. The justices spent more than 90 minutes considering a pair of cases involving Catholic schools to decide whether lay teachers can bring discrimination claims based on age or disability."

* Hill's law license has been suspended for 30 days: "Allegations that Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill groped four women during a party at a Downtown bar culminated Monday in a monthlong suspension for the state's top legal officer — an outcome that appears to mark the end of Hill's disciplinary case. More than two years after accusations against Hill went public, sparking multiple investigations and a federal lawsuit, the Indiana Supreme Court determined that Hill violated professional conduct rules and committed the criminal act of battery."

See you tomorrow.