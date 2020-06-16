Tuesday's Mini-Report, 6.16.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest executive order: "President Donald Trump signed an executive order on policing Tuesday amid increasing pressure and nationwide protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other Black people at the hands of law enforcement officers."

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* Bay Area: "Two men associated with an extremist movement whose goal is to incite civil unrest face federal prosecution in the fatal shooting in Oakland last month of a federal security officer, officials said Tuesday."

* Trump's policy really didn't work: "North Korea on Tuesday bombed an inter-Korean liaison office in a town on the border with South Korea in an escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The North Korean state news agency, KCNA, reported Tuesday that the office was 'completely ruined.'"

* Encouraging: "A common steroid drug that's been used for decades to treat conditions from altitude sickness to eye inflammation has been shown to reduce deaths by a third in the sickest patients in the hospital with COVID-19, British scientists say."

* Oh my: "Seizing on a medical milestone that doesn't exist, President Donald Trump said Tuesday he thinks the same scientific expertise that produced a vaccine for AIDS can deliver one soon for COVID-19, too. There is no vaccine for AIDS."

* CIA: "The alleged theft of CIA hacking tools by one of the agency's own officers -- the worst data loss in CIA history -- exposed a culture of 'woefully lax' security around the agency's dangerous cyberweapons, according to an internal report made public Tuesday."

* Hmm: "Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson suggested Monday he was working to tamp down President Donald Trump's public displays of hostility toward professional athletes who kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice in America."

See you tomorrow.