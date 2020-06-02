Tuesday's Mini-Report, 6.2.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

* Minnesota: "The state of Minnesota launched a sweeping civil rights probe into the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday, a week after an officer allegedly killed a black man during an arrest, officials said. The probe, stemming from the death of George Floyd, will be designed to root out 'systemic racism that is generations deep,' Gov. Tim Walz told reporters."

* In related news: "Authorities in Minnesota said Monday that George Floyd's death was a homicide that occurred while he was being restrained by law enforcement."

* I'd recommend keeping a close eye on this one: "House Democrats say they will hear testimony from Justice Department whistleblowers and attempt to slash the agency's budget, efforts they say are in response to Attorney General William Barr's defiance of Congress and 'improper politicization' of his job."

* Hmm: "Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have become the public faces of the $3 trillion federal coronavirus bailout. Behind the scenes, however, the Treasury's responsibilities have fallen largely to the 42-year-old deputy secretary, Justin Muzinich. A major beneficiary of that bailout so far: Muzinich & Co., the asset manager founded by his father where Justin served as president before joining the administration."

* Long-term care facilities: "Three months after the coronavirus began rampaging through U.S. nursing homes, the federal government has released the first nationwide data on the virus' impact on long-term care facilities, showing nearly 26,000 resident deaths and 449 staff deaths to date."

* A notable observation: "The four large countries where coronavirus cases have recently been increasing fastest are Brazil, the United States, Russia and Britain. And they have something in common. They are all run by populist male leaders who cast themselves as anti-elite and anti-establishment."

* A bizarre court ruling from abroad: "Newspapers and television stations that post their own articles on Facebook Inc.'s platform are liable for other Facebook users' defamatory comments on those posts, an Australian court ruled, presenting a fresh dilemma for traditional publishers in the social-media age."

