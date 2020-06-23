Tuesday's Mini-Report, 6.23.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Arizona: "When President Donald Trump takes to a church podium Tuesday at an event organized by Turning Point Action, the conservative advocacy group based here, he will be visiting a very different Arizona from the one he last traveled to just six weeks ago. This time around, the president is facing a spiking coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the state with no signs of abating."

* Not just Arizona: "Florida officials expressed new concern on Monday that the tactics used to slow the spread of the coronavirus are falling short and may not be enough to stop a resurgence of positive cases before the state hosts part of the Republican National Convention in August."

* On the Hill: "Congress is hitting an impasse on policing legislation, as key Senate Democrats on Tuesday opposed a Republican proposal as inadequate, leaving the parties to decide whether to take on the hard job of negotiating a compromise or walk away despite public outcry over the killings of Black Americans."

* What a mess: A trade deal worth $200 billion between China and the United States is 'fully intact,' President Donald Trump said Monday night, just hours after his senior trade adviser rattled markets by saying the pact was 'over.'"

* Nadler confirmed this to Rachel on the show last night: "The Democrat who leads the House Judiciary Committee is set to subpoena Attorney General William Barr for testimony early next month, NBC News has confirmed. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., is preparing to subpoena testimony on July 2, a committee spokesperson confirmed Monday night."

* IG probe: "The inspector general of the Interior Department is launching an investigation into law enforcement attacks on protesters outside the White House early this month before President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church to hold up a Bible for a photo-op."

* On a related note, several Democratic senators are pushing for the HHS inspector general to look into whether coronavirus testing has been deliberately "slowed down" at Trump's request.

* I do appreciate irony: "The State Department's top spokesperson on Monday muted the line of a reporter asking about John Bolton's book during a briefing extolling press freedom."

* I found this surprising: "The C.I.A. has recruited at Ivy League schools, through Hollywood-produced television programs and even by judging school science fairs. But the current era needs a modern recruiting drive, and on Monday, the C.I.A. unveiled its first television advertisement, which is aimed at streaming platforms like Hulu."

* Krugman on the pandemic: "We're also doing badly because ... there's a longstanding anti-science, anti-expertise streak in American culture -- the same streak that makes us uniquely unwilling to accept the reality of evolution or acknowledge the threat of climate change."

See you tomorrow.