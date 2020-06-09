Tuesday's Mini-Report, 6.9.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's edition of quick hits:

* George Floyd's funeral: "Mourners vowing to be good Samaritans in the fight for racial justice packed a Houston church on Tuesday and paid tribute to George Floyd, whose death touched off worldwide protests against racism and police brutality."

* The public's instincts on this are heartening: "Americans overwhelmingly support the nationwide protests that have taken place since the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, and they say police forces have not done enough to ensure that blacks are treated equally to whites, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll."

* This reconstruction of the Lafayette Square scandal is very impressive: "Drawing on footage captured from dozens of cameras, as well as police radio communications and other records, The Washington Post reconstructed the events of this latest remarkable hour of Trump's presidency, including of the roles of the agencies involved and the tactics and weaponry they used."

* Minnesota: "Two law enforcement agencies acknowledged Monday that officers patrolling Minneapolis during the height of recent protests knifed the tires of numerous vehicles parked and unoccupied in at least two locations in the midst of the unrest."

* Good: "A fence that runs over a mile long surrounding the White House complex and its adjacent parks will begin to come down on Wednesday, the National Park Service told McClatchy. It was installed last week as protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd in police custody marched on Washington."

* Every breakthrough is worth celebrating: The Senate on Tuesday unanimously confirmed Gen. Charles Brown Jr. as chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, making him the first black officer to lead one of the nation's military services.

* Jerry Falwell Jr. was forced to apologize for this: "Blackface and Ku Klux Klan imagery tweeted by Mr. Falwell, who tolerates little dissent at the evangelical university he leads, has spurred staff resignations, demands for his firing by influential alumni, an incipient boycott and a raucous protest in the university's home of Lynchburg, Va., over the past week."

* I always wonder what Trump is capable of believing: "Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday and, according the state-run Anadolu Agency, told him, 'Those behind the recent violence and looting during protests in the U.S. are working with the YPG/PKK, a terrorist group operating in northern Syria.'"

* Remember when headlines like these were unnecessary? "New bill would prohibit the president from nuking a hurricane."

See you tomorrow.