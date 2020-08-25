Tuesday's Mini-Report, 8.25.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest on the Kenosha shooting: "Jacob Blake, a Black man shot in the back by police in Wisconsin, is paralyzed from the waist down, but doctors do not know if the condition is permanent, his father and family's lawyer said Tuesday. The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the comments by the father, who is also named Jacob Blake, on Tuesday morning, two days after the shooting."

* Landfall is expected late tomorrow: "Laura strengthened to a hurricane Tuesday morning, reaching maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as it barreled toward the Gulf Coast in Texas and Louisiana, bringing with it a threat of a life-threatening storm surge. Laura is forecast to intensify and reach category 3 strength Wednesday."

* Eight states is a lot: "Coronavirus cases linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have been confirmed in South Dakota and at least seven other states. The North Dakota Department of Health said in a tweet Monday that 17 people 'who are connected to' the large rally have tested positive for the virus."

* A bizarre scene in Idaho: "Angry spectators who couldn't get into the Idaho House of Representatives for a special session to deal with the coronavirus pandemic Monday shattered a glass door and rushed into the gallery that had limited seating because of the virus, including at least one person carrying an assault-style weapon."

* Alaska Attorney General Kevin G. Clarkson (R) resigned today "following the publication of an Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica investigation showing he sent hundreds of 'uncomfortable' texts to a younger state employee. Records obtained by the newsrooms found Clarkson sent 558 text messages between March 5 and March 31 to a woman whose job required she sometimes interact with the attorney general. In at least 18 messages he invited the woman to come to his home."

* By some measures, he's been serving illegally for a long while: "President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would nominate acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to the role permanently. Wolf has been serving in an acting capacity since November of last year."

* Speaking of DHS: "House Homeland Security chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security on Monday demanding that the agency turn over documents related to its interactions with the 'We Build the Wall' campaign, whose founding members were indicted for fraud last week."

* A case we've been watching: "Florida's school reopening order is unconstitutional, a judge ruled Monday, striking down the controversial provision requiring "brick and mortar" campuses to open this month for five-day-a-week lessons. The ruling comes from two lawsuits, one from Orange County and another from the statewide teachers' union, both challenging Florida's school reopening order issued by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran."

