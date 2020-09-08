Tuesday's Mini-Report, 9.8.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest from Rochester: "The police chief and deputy chief of Rochester, New York, resigned Tuesday amid outrage over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man with mental health issues who died after being put in a “spit hood” and restrained by officers in March."

* A Census ruling from the weekend: "A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Census Bureau for the time being to stop following a plan that would have had it winding down operations in order to finish the 2020 census at the end of September."

* The latest from Belarus: "A leading Belarusian opposition figure has been detained while trying to cross into neighboring Ukraine, Belarusian state media reported Tuesday after weeks of protest over a disputed election result.... Foreign ministers of the U.K., Germany and Lithuania, have all said they were concerned about Maria Kolesnikova's disappearance."

* Having to accommodate for Trump's misguided rhetoric: "Nine pharmaceutical companies developing coronavirus vaccines issued an unusual joint pledge Tuesday to stick to safety and science amid mounting public fears that pre-election politics could drive vaccine decisions."

* Donald Trump is "emerging as a kind of cult figure in Germany’s increasingly varied far-right scene." Noted without comment.

* An education ruling from late last week: "A federal judge on Friday ruled that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ effort to boost the amount of emergency pandemic relief that flows to private school students is illegal and struck down the policy."

* Remember when Trump said he'd eliminated the North Korean threat? "U.S. weapons experts say they believe North Korea may be preparing to test a new strategic weapon system that would vastly expand Kim Jong Un’s arsenal and defy President Donald Trump’s threshold requirements for continued engagement with the U.S."

* Texas' Nick Moutos: "A Texas assistant attorney general sent dozens of tweets over the past several months threatening violence against progressives, spouting racist and transphobic rhetoric, casting doubt over the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic and sharing QAnon conspiracy theories. On Thursday, he lost his job with the state agency after national media reported on his social media activities."

* And speaking of the Lone Star State, I do appreciate a good metaphor: "Several boats sank during a 'Trump Boat Parade' on Lake Travis in Texas where crowds had gathered to show support for President Donald Trump's re-election."

See you tomorrow.