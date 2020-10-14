Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.14.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Following a construction mishap yesterday, a federal judge this morning extended Virginia's voter-registration until tomorrow night.

* Campaigning in Johnstown, Pa., last night, Donald Trump offered an inadvertent peek into what his pollsters are telling him behind the scenes. "Suburban women: Will you please like me?" the president asked. "Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, OK?"

* Last week, Trump described seniors as his "favorite people in the world." Late yesterday, however, the president promoted an online image that appeared to mock seniors in wheelchairs as part of a misguided attack against Joe Biden.

* In New Hampshire, a new Boston Globe/Suffolk poll found Biden leading Trump, 51% to 41%, among likely voters. Four years ago, the Republican ticket lost the Granite State by less than half a percentage point.

* The same Suffolk poll also showed incumbent Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu (R) comfortably ahead in their respective statewide races in New Hampshire.

* In Montana, a new Montana State University poll finds Trump leading Biden by seven, 51% to 44%, despite having won the state by more than 18 points four years ago. As for Montana's closely watched U.S. Senate race, the same poll shows Gov. Steve Bullock (D) narrowly leading incumbent Sen. Steve Daines (R), 49% to 47%.

* Republican operatives in California have installed a series of unofficial and unauthorized ballot drop-off boxes, which state officials has described as illegal. Yesterday, the president sided with the California GOP, encouraging the party to "fight on" with the scheme.