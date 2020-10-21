Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.21.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Pennsylvania, a new USA Today/Suffolk poll found Joe Biden ahead of Donald Trump, 49% to 42%, among likely voters.

* In Iowa, a new Monmouth poll shows Biden leading Trump, 50% to 47%, in a high-turnout model, which is a reversal from last month, when Monmouth found the president narrowly ahead. The same poll also showed Theresa Greenfield (D) with a small lead over incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst (R), 49% to 47%.

* In Georgia, the latest New York Times/Siena poll found Trump and Biden tied at 45% each. As for the state's closely watched U.S. Senate races, the same survey found incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R) tied with Jon Ossoff (D) at 43% each, while Raphael Warnock (D) is out in front in Georgia's Senate special election with 32%, followed by appointed incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) at 23%, and Rep. Doug Collins (R) with 17%.

* In a weird, unscripted set of comments last night, Trump told supporters at a rally in Erie, Pa., that there was "no way" he intended to visit the city because he "didn't have to." The president went on to suggest he traveled to Erie because he's worried about losing.

* Though some Democrats hoped to see a competitive Senate race in Kentucky, a new Mason-Dixon poll shows Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) leading Amy McGrath (D), 51% to 42%.

* Former President Barack Obama will be in Philadelphia today, headlining his first in-person event for the Biden campaign. (Obama intended to do plenty of other events, but the pandemic curtailed his plans.)

* As former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg invests millions in Florida on Joe Biden's behalf, Politico reports that the efforts are forcing Trump's campaign "to spend big to shore up his position and freeing up Democratic cash to expand the electoral map elsewhere."

* And speaking of the Sunshine State, the Washington Post reported overnight that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) administration "delivered last-minute guidance to local election officials recommending measures that voting rights advocates say could intimidate or confuse voters." The article added, "In a notice sent to local election officials last week, Division of Elections Director Maria Matthews urged them to remove from the voter rolls people with felony convictions who still owe court fines and fees, a move that local officials said is impossible to accomplish before Election Day."