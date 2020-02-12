Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.12.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the wake of the New Hampshire primary, the Democratic presidential field is down to nine candidate, following the departures of Andrew Yang and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.).

* The latest national Monmouth poll shows Bernie Sanders as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination with 26% support, followed by Joe Biden at 16%. Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg were tied for third in the survey with 13% each, followed by Mike Bloomberg at 11% and Amy Klobuchar at 6%.

* Bloomberg continues to receive a surprising number of congressional endorsements, with Reps. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) and Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) becoming the latest House Democrat to back the former New York City mayor. They're the 10th and 11th sitting members of Congress to endorse Bloomberg over the last month.

* Following her stronger-than-expected third-place showing in New Hampshire, Klobuchar reportedly raised $2.5 million overnight. She'll need it: as the Minnesota senator climbs into the top tier, she confronts rivals who've raised far more than she has.

* With only a few weeks remaining before Alabama's Republican U.S. Senate primary, the latest Mason-Dixon poll found former Attorney General Jeff Sessions narrowly leading retired college-football coach Tommy Tuberville, 31% to 29%. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Ala.) was third in the poll with 17%, despite having recently been seen with Donald Trump, while former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore -- remember him? -- is far behind with 5%.

* Trump suggested late last week that he had a compromise in mind in Georgia's Republican U.S. Senate primary, where Rep. Doug Collins (R) is taking on appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R). No one has any idea what that might look like, and in the meantime, the NRSC is making moves to undermine Collins.

* Following Sen. Mitt Romney's (R-Utah) vote to convict Trump on one impeachment count, some GOP lawmakers in his latest home state introduced measures to censure and/or recall the freshman senator. Yesterday, Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson (R) said the Republican-led chamber will not pursue either proposal.