Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.19.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By Steve Benen

* It's debate night in Las Vegas, where six Democratic presidential hopefuls will share the stage (in alphabetical order): Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren. The event begins at 9 p.m. eastern.

* Two weeks later, the latest recanvassing in Iowa has not changed the delegate count.

* In the latest national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, Sanders leads Biden in the race for the Democratic nomination, 27% to 15%, followed by Bloomberg and Warren, who were at 14% each. Buttigieg was close behind at 13%. The same poll found Donald Trump trailing five of the leading Democratic candidates in hypothetical match-ups, though Biden fared the best, leading the president by eight points.

* The new national Washington Post/ABC News poll found Sanders leading the 2020 pack with 32%, followed by Biden at 17%, Bloomberg at 14%, and Warren at 11%. In general-election match-ups, each of the top six Democratic candidates led Trump, though Biden's seven-point advantage was the largest.

* Ahead of California's Super Tuesday primary, the latest Public Policy Institute of California poll Bernie ahead with 32%, followed by Biden at 14%, Warren at 13%, Bloomberg at 12%, and Buttigieg at 12%.

* Sanders was asked last night whether he intended to release his full medical records. Despite his earlier rhetoric on the subject, the senator replied, "I don't think we will, no." A campaign spokesperson added this morning that the requests were part of a "smear" campaign.

* As the Democratic campaign enters its next phase, both Klobuchar and Warren are benefiting from super PAC support.

* And in Maine's closely watched U.S. Senate race, a Colby College poll released yesterday afternoon found state House Speaker Sara Gideon (D) narrowly leading incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R), 43% to 42%.

