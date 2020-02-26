Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.26.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With just a few days remaining before South Carolina's presidential primary, the state's most influential Democratic official, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, endorsed Joe Biden this morning.

* On a related note, the former vice president also picked up a congressional endorsement yesterday, when Rep. David Price (D-N.C.) threw his support to Biden. The Delaware Democrat now has 43 endorsements from sitting U.S. House representatives, which leads the 2020 field. (Michael Bloomberg is second with 16.)

* Bloomberg has said he's prepared to invest heavily in this year's presidential election, even if he's not the Democratic nominee. But Bernie Sanders' campaign said last night that if the Vermont senator wins the nomination, it would not want Bloomberg to help defeat Donald Trump. A Bloomberg aide said the former mayor would honor Sanders' wishes.

* With less than a week remaining before Super Tuesday, Public Policy Polling found Biden and Sanders tied in Texas with 20% each, followed by Elizabeth Warren at 17%, Bloomberg at 12%, and Pete Buttigieg at 11%. Interesting twist: PPP also found that if Bloomberg wasn't running, Biden would have a six-point lead over Sanders, suggesting the New Yorker may be helping the Vermonter's candidacy.

* A year after the editorial board of the Boston Globe encouraged Elizabeth Warren not to run for president, the newspaper's editors endorsed the Democratic senator's candidacy today. Massachusetts is among the many states that will hold a Super Tuesday primary next week.

* With time running out ahead of Montana's filing deadline, Democratic leaders are still trying to convince Gov. Steve Bullock (D) to run for the U.S. Senate. To that end, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reportedly met with Bullock over the weekend.

* And for the first time, Americans for Prosperity Action, a super PAC funded by Charles Koch, is investing in a Democratic candidate. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), who's voted with Trump more than most House Dems, is facing a tough primary challenge this year, and he's received some financial support from the conservative super PAC.