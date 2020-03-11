Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.11.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Both Bernie Sanders' and Joe Biden's campaigns canceled their respective events last night, citing coronavirus concerns. Soon after, Donald Trump's campaign announced plans for a "Catholics for Trump" event in Milwaukee, scheduled for next week.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* On a related note, there is still a Democratic primary debate scheduled for Sunday in Phoenix, but organizers announced yesterday that there will be no live audience for the event, and no "spin room" for reporters after the debate wraps up.

* There were some rather serious voting problems in North Dakota yesterday, and in Missouri, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas (D) was turned away from his polling location "because poll workers mistakenly thought he wasn't in the election database's system."

* Donald Trump made it official last night, throwing his support behind former college football coach Tommy Tuberville in Alabama's U.S. Senate race. Tuberville will face the president's former attorney general, Jeff Sessions, in a GOP primary runoff in three weeks.

* Also on Twitter, around 1 a.m. this morning, Trump whined about Bernie Sanders falling short in the race for the Democratic nomination.

* The two leading super PACs in Democratic politics -- Priorities USA and American Bridge -- both announced overnight that they now see Biden as the presumptive nominee, and they will proceed accordingly. To that end, American Bridge unveiled a new ad in Pennsylvania with a health-care-centric message.

* As Rachel noted during last night's coverage, former presidential hopeful Andrew Yang has also thrown his support behind Biden.

* A little something for the back of your mind: Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a former Republican who became an independent last summer, was asked last week about a possible presidential campaign on the Libertarian Party ticket. He didn't rule it out.