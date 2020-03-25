Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.25.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Priorities USA Action, leading Democratic-aligned super PAC, is launching a $6 million ad campaign slamming Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis. A Politico report said the ads began running in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Florida on Tuesday. One of the commercials is available online here.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* Speaking of ad campaigns, the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with the Senate Republican leadership, is booking $67 million for television ads in the fall, which signal which contests party leaders are concerned about. Airtime has been booked in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, and North Carolina.

* The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported yesterday that voters in Georgia "will be mailed absentee ballot request forms for the May 19 primary, a major push to encourage voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic."

* Though there's been ample speculation of late about the future of Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) presidential campaign, the senator's team signaled yesterday that he's remaining in the race and organizing ahead of next month's New York's primary. Though there's still some question about whether there will be another debate during the coronavirus crisis, Sanders' campaign also said the senator is prepared to participate in such an event.

* Ahead of the 2020 elections, the National Rifle Association is reportedly cutting staff salaries, canceling its annual gathering, and eyeing possible layoffs.

* Joe Biden sent a letter to Donald Trump this week, making the case that the administration should end its support for a lawsuit that hopes to tear down the Affordable Care Act. The presumptive Democratic nominee told the incumbent president it's "unconscionable" to support the litigation in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

* And in California's 25th congressional district, local voters will receive mail-in ballots from the state ahead of the May 12 special election. This is the seat former Rep. Katie Hill (D) held before her resignation.